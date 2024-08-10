(Video) Liverpool transfer target records assist for Sociedad as Zubimendi talks continue

Not since John Aldridge represented Real Sociedad in 1989 have Liverpool fans kept such a keen eye on proceedings in San Sebastian but given the links to Martin Zubimendi, there’s an understandable amount of interest.

As the La Liga outfit faced Union Berlin in a pre-season friendly, it was another reported Anfield target who caught the eye as Takefusa Kubo recorded an assist.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool provide timely injury update for Klopp stalwart ahead of new season

It was believed at one stage that the Japanese international could be making a move to Merseyside but this no longer appears to be the case.

With the Reds now setting his Spanish midfield teammate a deadline on making his decision over a possible transfer, it seems talks will only continue up to Monday – or the deal is off.

You can view Kubo’s assist via @RealSociedad on X:

💙 Capitán. ©️ ¡Así ha sido el gol del empate de Oyarzabal!#FCUnionRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/jympjZD4oy — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) August 9, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions