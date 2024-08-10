‘Here we go’ – Romano provides first major transfer update for Liverpool fans as deal confirmed

Fabrizio Romano and transfer windows go hand-in-hand but there hasn’t been much involvement for the journalist and Liverpool this summer – until now.

Taking to X, the Italian reported: ‘Fábio Carvalho to Brentford, here we go! Liverpool sell Carvalho on a permanent deal. Understand fee will be £20m fixed plus add-ons as part of the package.’

It’s somewhat of a surprise that we have allowed the 21-year-old to depart after what was a promising summer of football in the chances that he was provided.

Although it has been a largely unsuccessful time at Anfield, you do have to applaud the youngster’s enduring desire to play football consistently and not be sat on the bench.

With Arne Slot deploying the former Fulham man on the left wing during our friendly matches, competition was always going to be fierce for minutes when the campaign began.

Seeing just £20m being accepted is also surprisingly low but after spending just £5m to prise him away from London, makes this a good deal all-round.

We can only wish the Portuguese under-21 international the very best for the future and that this next move is more successful than his spell with RB Leipzig at the start of the last campaign.

There will be a percentage given to Fulham from this incoming fee but we have conducted some good business here too.

