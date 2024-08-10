Arne Slot makes Stefan Bajcetic transfer decision no Liverpool fan saw coming – report

Stefan Bajcetic’s absence from first-team football for pretty much the entirety of last season has meant that Liverpool fans have been eagerly awaiting his return to action.

There appears to have been an update on this though with DAVEOCKOP reporting: ‘Stefan Bajcetic has been informed he will be allowed to leave on loan.’

If we are to believe this report, then it would be a major shock to see the 19-year-old depart from Anfield for the campain because of the lack of options we have in this position.

At present we have the Spaniard, Wataru Endo and Tyler Morton as ‘natural’ options for the No.6 position, although there are plenty of other midfielders who have the capability to play there.

This is a key reason as to why links with Martin Zubimendi are so intense as it’s been declared that Arne Slot wants another option here in his squad.

Should a new player arrive and we keep the services of the Japanese international, then perhaps it could block the short-term progression of the academy graduate.

Allowing a loan could allow the midfielder a chance to prove his fitness and guarantee consistent senior football elsewhere but many were hoping we could see this first hand in a red shirt.

We’ll have to see if this proves to be true but it would be a bold move from our new head coach if so.

