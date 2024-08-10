Slot names ‘many areas’ need to improve in his squad before new season begins

Arne Slot is set to step foot on the Anfield turf for the first time as our head coach, ahead of two friendlies at his new home and it seems he still wants improvements from the squad.

Writing in his first programme notes as boss, the Dutchman said (via liverpoolfc.com): ‘I am aware too that there are many areas in which we can, and must, improve and develop.

‘The players know that too – they also have high standards – and I expect to see that improvement in the coming days and weeks.’

It seems that there will be lots of work done at the AXA Training Centre between now and the start of the campaign against Ipswich Town, which will hopefully lead to improved performances on the pitch.

Some will no doubt read into this that the Dutchman wants to add new players into his playing squad and if our rather public pursuit of Martin Zubimendi is anything to go by, it seems we are already doing this.

We’re out of time to see a new face greeting our home stadium for the final friendly before the campaign kicks-off but there’s still a chance for new personnel before the window closes.

Whether that be a defensive midfielder, defender or wide attacker, it appears that Richard Hughes is looking for new options to be added to a team that finished third in the Premier League last year.

We will have to see if what we have within our dressing room at the moment is enough to compete on four fronts but many would have liked to have seen some change already.

Time is still on our side though and we are very close to formally beginning an exciting new era at the club.

