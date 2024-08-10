Sociedad’s latest attempt in Zubimendi talks will strike fear at Liverpool and Arsenal – report

Liverpool fans are eagerly awaiting news on our pursuit of Martin Zubimendi and yet another update has come out of San Sebastian which could spell danger for the Reds.

Reporting for Noticias De Gipuzkoa, Mikel Recalde stated: ‘The club is offering its two midfielders [Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi] the chance to become the highest paid players in the squad.’

This news could worry both supporters of Arne Slot’s side and those at Arsenal as it seems that Real Sociedad are willing to pull out all the stops on order to keep hold of two key players.

After it appears we have set a deadline on when we would like to have a confirmed answer from the 25-year-old, the pressure is really building in these negotiations.

The La Liga outfit are powerless when it comes to other sides meeting the release clause that has been placed on the head of their Euros winners but are now clearly putting up a fight.

It’s up to Richard Hughes to try and convince the player that we’re after that Anfield is the best destination for him, if we deem the midfielder to be the perfect addition to our squad.

Let’s hope that we can achieve whatever we are hoping to in this negotiation and that we’re not left scrambling around for alternatives late in the window.

We saw with Moises Caicedo that deals can fall apart but also that we certainly don’t have to feel too aggrieved if that does happen.

