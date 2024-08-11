(Video) Arne Slot given rapturous Anfield welcome as nearly 60,000 Reds chant his name

Arne Slot will have thoroughly enjoyed his first game at Anfield as Liverpool head coach, with his side comfortably dispatching Sevilla in the Sunday afternoon sunshine.

The Reds ran out emphatic 4-1 winners and the near-60,000 in attendance got to witness some show-stopping goals from Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz (two) and Trey Nyoni.

The home support also had a new chant to air, with the Dutchman’s name sung from all four stands, just as it was at the command of Jurgen Klopp after the German’s farewell match three months ago.

If it isn’t already, ‘Live is Life’ by Opus will become a hugely popular tune among Liverpool fans as they serenade Slot. You can be sure that we’ll be hearing it abundantly over the coming months and years!

You can check out the chant getting an Anfield airing below, via @JamesPearceLFC on X: