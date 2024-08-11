(Video) Luis Diaz doubles his tally as Liverpool threaten to run riot on Slot’s Anfield debut

Luis Diaz is looking like a man who could do a lot of damage for Liverpool in the 2024/25 season, with two goals in quick succession as the Reds put Sevilla to the sword in the first half at Anfield today.

His first goal (to make it 2-0) was a thunderbolt into the top corner, with his follow-up strike just before the interval rather more sedate but nonetheless dispatched perfectly.

The ball broke kindly for Diogo Jota near halfway and he played an exquisite first-time through pass to Dominik Szoboszlai, who surged into the visitors’ penalty area and squared it for the Colombian to tap home with ease from six yards.

The quality of Liverpool’s finishing in the first half this lunchtime has been a joy to behold for Reds fans!

You can view Diaz’s second goal of the day below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared via @topballvb on X: