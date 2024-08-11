Journalist noticed why Liverpool player ‘had to be dragged away’ after one moment v Las Palmas

The first half of Liverpool’s final pre-season friendly of the summer was, by and large, every bit as sedate as the interval scoreline of 0-0 would suggest.

However, despite it not being a competitive fixture, there was still a momentary flashpoint in the 12th minute at an empty Anfield which resulted in a player from either side being booked.

Las Palmas midfielder Javier Munoz flew in on Harvey Elliott with a late, high challenge which unsurprisingly resulted in a yellow card, with the same punishment being doled out to the Reds’ number 19 after he confronted the man who upended him.

The Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle has been providing updates on the match, and in communicating that incident, he noted on X: “Elliott very unhappy with a late challenge and has to be dragged away from Javi Munoz. Booking for the Las Palmas player.”

Elliott very unhappy with a late challenge and has to be dragged away from Javi Munoz. Booking for the Las Palmas player — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) August 11, 2024

It may be a friendly in an empty stadium, but there was still an edge to the first half at times, most notably in that brief flashpoint between Elliott and Munoz.

It wasn’t a good challenge from the Las Palmas player – certainly not when the result is of no consequence – and he could’ve inflicted real damage on the 21-year-old, but thankfully the Liverpool man wasn’t hurt, and his ire over the tackle was understandable.

Arne Slot will probably have a quiet word with him afterwards to just keep an eye on the temper and not pick up any needless bookings in similar circumstances during the season, especially if an accumulation of yellows were to trigger a suspension.

It was one of the few noteworthy incidents from a largely tepid first half, with the absence of spectators seemingly having an effect similiar to that of air being let out of a balloon. That said, if we can bag another win and come through without any injuries, it’ll be a satisfactory evening’s work.

