(Video) Diogo Jota unleashes the volley of his dreams to fire Liverpool in front v Sevilla

Diogo Jota fired Liverpool in front against Sevilla with a simply sensational volley on the half-hour mark.

Trent Alexander-Arnold picked out the 27-year-old with a typically delightful pass and the Portugal international watched it all the way before striking it in mid-air with the outside of his left foot.

An absolute worldie from our number 20…just imagine how many goals he’ll score this season if -IF – he can remain fit for the entire campaign!

