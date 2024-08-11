‘Led to believe…’ – Paul Joyce drops Martin Zubimendi to Liverpool update on Sunday evening

Paul Joyce has shared an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi on Sunday evening.

The Real Sociedad midfielder has emerged as the Reds’ primary transfer target over the past few days, with Arne Slot hoping to make the 25-year-old his first signing as LFC’s head coach.

However, the Spaniard’s current club are naturally determined not to let him leave without a fight, and all parties concerned are now being kept waiting on the player’s response.

In an article for The Times on Sunday evening, Joyce reported that Liverpool are ‘hoping’ that Zubimendi ‘will confirm he is willing to move to Merseyside’.

The reporter added: “Liverpool were led to believe the Spain player was prepared to make the switch to Anfield, although the 25-year-old is mulling over whether to actually break ties with his boyhood club. A £51million release clause would then have to be triggered or a compromise reached over the fee.”

From a position earlier this week where Liverpool seemed to be closing in rapidly on wrapping up a deal for Zubimendi, it seems that the transfer saga could drag on for another while yet.

La Real had plotted to launch a charm offensive to try and convince the midfielder to remain at the Anoeta, and it appears that they’ve at least given him something to think about before he reveals his final answer.

With less than three weeks remaining in the transfer window, time is very much of the essence for LFC, who’ll hope that there won’t be any unforeseen setbacks which knock the proposed move on the head and leave Richard Hughes and co back where they started.

One way or the other, Liverpool will be imploring Zubimendi to make up his mind, either so that they can move to the next stage of the proces and work towards getting the deal done, or so that they can switch their attention to other targets while the market is still open.

It looks like we’re set for a few more days of back-and-forth, will-he-or-won’t-he as Reds fans cross every finger that an incoming transfer will finally be announced this summer.

