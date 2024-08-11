Liverpool team news: Endo, Nunez, Robertson and Phillips among starters v Las Palmas

Liverpool’s second match of this unique Sunday unsurprisingly sees an entirely changed starting XI from the earlier win over Sevilla.

The Reds take on Las Palmas at an empty Anfield at 5pm, with Arne Slot fielding a different eam from the one which dispatched the habitual Europa League winners at lunchtime.

Caoimhin Kelleher gets his turn in goals, with a back four of Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips and Andy Robertson.

The midfield is likely to comprise Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, with an expected front three of Ben Doak, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Sepp van den Berg and Kaide Gordon are among the substitutes, as is Tyler Morton, who came on for the final nine minutes of the win over Sevilla.

You can view the team news in full below, via @LFC on X: