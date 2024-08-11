Liverpool team news: Salah, Trent, Van Dijk all start as Slot goes strong for Anfield debut

More than two months on from being confirmed as Liverpool’s new head coach, Arne Slot finally takes charge of his first game at Anfield this afternoon as the Reds take on Sevilla (12:30pm kick-off).

Like the classic London bus metaphor, the Dutchman won’t have to wait much longer for his second fixture in L4, with his team also facing Las Palmas this evening at 5pm.

For the lunchtime fixture, the 45-year-old has named what looks by and large like his strongest XI, with youngsters and fringe players set to get their runout later in the day.

Alisson Becker starts in goal, with a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas. It would seem that the midfield trio will consist of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with a front three of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Joe Gomez aside, the substitutes’ bench comprises youngsters and/or fringe players, with the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Tyler Morton and Trey Nyoni hoping for further first-team minutes after featuring in the recent tour to the USA, and Vitezslav Jaros and Marcelo Pitaluga the two goalkeepers in reserve.

We suspect that the Liverpool line-up against Sevilla will be largely replicated for the Premier League opener against Ipswich next Saturday, although today offers the perfect chance for the rest of the Reds’ squad to stake a claim for inclusion at Portman Road.

Most importantly, though – no injuries, please!

You can see the team and substitutes in full below, via @LFC on X: