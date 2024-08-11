(Video) Rocket: Luis Diaz smashes in a thunderstrike to double Liverpool’s lead v Sevilla

Having seen Diogo Jota score a majestic goal on the half-hour mark, Luis Diaz soon decided to get in on the wondergoal act himself.

Shortly before half-time, the Portuguese forward turned provider as he won the ball from a long-range Alisson Becker pass, cushioning it on for his Colombian teammate.

Liverpool’s number 7 then surged forward, leading one Sevilla player a merry dance, before crashing the ball into the far top corner of Orjan Nyland’s net with what could mildly be described as a thunderous finish.

Two simply awesome goals in the first 40 minutes of Arne Slot’s first Reds game at Anfield!

You can view Diaz’s goal below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared via @topballvb on X: