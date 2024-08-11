Liverpool could repeat Solanke masterclass as Fabrizio Romano shares details of impending transfer

Liverpool were a beneficiary of Dominic Solanke’s £65m move to Tottenham on Saturday, with the Reds set to receive a healthy income from the sell-on fee they had brokered when selling him to Bournemouth in 2019 (Sky Sports).

Another impending transfer involving a forward moving to a London club could yet represent a similar transfer masterclass from the Merseysiders, with Fabrizio Romano sharing details via X on Saturday night.

The Italian posted: “Understand Brentford have booked first part of medical on Sunday and second on Monday for Fábio Carvalho. £20m fixed fee, £7.5m add-ons, 17.5% sell-on clause to Liverpool as expected.”

🚨🔴⚪️ Understand Brentford have booked first part of medical on Sunday and second on Monday for Fábio Carvalho. £20m fixed fee, £7.5m add-ons, 17.5% sell-on clause to Liverpool as expected. pic.twitter.com/VnjJOaKOr1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2024

Carvalho had appeared to launch himself into contention for first-team action at Liverpool after excelling on the pre-season tour to USA, but instead his performances across the Atlantic put him in the shop window for Brentford to strike and the Reds to cash in while his stock was high.

To reap a potential £27.5m for a player who featured just 21 times for us in competitive action is unquestionably smart business, especially with the possibility of a further cash boost from the sell-on clause, even if we would’ve liked to see what the 21-year-old could’ve done across a full season if Arne Slot had held onto him.

The proposed deal which’ll see the ex-Fulham youngster return to west London has strong echoes of Solanke’s exit from LFC five years ago.

He too was a forward who never managed to hold down a place at Anfield, playing only 27 times before we sold him to Bournemouth for £19m. The addition of a 20% sell-on clause from his move to Tottenham, which could yield a £46m profit for the Cherries, could see us bank a further £9.2m (The Athletic).

While the now 26-year-old went on to thrive at the Vitality Stadium and earn his big-money switch to Spurs, it’s still undeniable that Liverpool pulled off a masterclass by selling him for a handsome sum after he’d struggled for game-time on Merseyside.

There appears to have been a similar acknowledgement with Carvalho, who’s about to boost the Reds’ coffers assuming all goes to plan with his medical, and could provide us with a further cash injection in future years if Brentford sell him on at a profit.

