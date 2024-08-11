(Video) Arne Slot seemed genuinely touched at hearing YNWA at Anfield for the first time today

Arne Slot has now had his first experienced of hearing You’ll Never Walk Alone at Anfield, and it was clear how much it meant to him.

The 45-year-old takes charge of the Reds at their iconic home for the first time today as his side take on Sevilla at lunchtime, and in the minutes prior to kick-off, the long-standing tradition of Gerry & the Pacemakers’ biggest hit ringing around the the stadium was observed.

The LFC TV cameras panned to the Dutchman during the anthem, and written on his face was an expression of awe as he soaked in the unique aura of this particular ritual.

Slot will hear it many, many more times over the next few months and years, but that first YNWA at Anfield in charge of Liverpool is always so special!

You can see the clip of the Dutchman during YNWA below, taken from LFC TV’s coverage and shared via @LFC on X: