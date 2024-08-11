(Video) Arne Slot’s enthusiasm during on-pitch team talk at deserted Anfield was infectious

Arne Slot worked a double shift at Anfield on Sunday as he oversaw not just one but two Liverpool matches as he took charge of the Reds at the iconic venue for the first time.

A resounding 4-1 triumph over Sevilla at lunchtime was followed by a mostly tepid goalless draw against Las Palmas a few hours later, with glorious sunshine making its presence felt during both games.

Mandatory water breaks were taken around the half-hour and 75-minute marks in either fixture, giving the Dutchman an opportunity to dispense some quick tactical advice and instructions to his players.

Towards the end of the Las Palmas game, Slot was seen speaking to his team with arm-waving vigour, at one point even running backwards as he made a point to his intended audience, barely drawing breath as he doled out his orders.

The energy that he showed as he addressed the players was infectious, displaying an enthusiasm which suggests that he’s every bit as driven and captivating as his illustrious predecessor in the home dugout at Anfield!

You can view Slot’s in-game teamtalk below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared via @anfieldsociaI2 on X: