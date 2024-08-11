(Video) Boy wonder: Trey Nyoni thundervolley extends Liverpool’s lead; this kid is a real talent

Trey Nyoni has shown glimpses that he could be a special player for Liverpool in the future, and his stock will have risen even further with a brilliant finish in front of the Kop today.

Shortly after Sevilla had pulled a goal back in the second half, the Reds went on the attack at the other end.

When the visitors failed to clear the danger, the 17-year-old – who’d been introduced as a substitute a few minutes earlier – drilled a thundering volley into the back of the net for his first senior goal for LFC, albeit one which won’t count in the official records as it came in a friendly.

Nonetheless, it was still a moment to savour for the teenager, who looks like a genuine star in the making!

You can view Nyoni’s goal below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared via @kopgifs on X: