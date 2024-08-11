(Video) Van Dijk showed he’s a true leader with what he did in celebrations for Trey Nyoni’s goal

Virgil van Dijk was insistent that Trey Nyoni milk every bit of his big moment at Anfield this afternoon!

The 17-year-old came on as a substitute in the second half of Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday lunchtime and netted the last of his team’s goals in the 67th minute with an exquisite volley, showcasing remarkable technique for such a young player.

While it won’t be logged in the official record books, it’s nonetheless the teenager’s first goal in a senior Reds fixture, and it came in front of an exultant Kop in glorious sunshine.

As Nyoni’s teammates advanced on him to offer their congratulations before walking back towards the halfway line, Van Dijk grabbed the youngster, swivelled him 180 degrees and nudged him nearer to the most famous stand in world football to lap up the fans’ acclaim.

It was lovely to see the captain leading by example and encouraging his young teammate to drink in every bit of a moment that this gifted teenage footballer will never forget!

You can view Van Dijk’s gesture to Nyoni below, via @TheRedmenTV on X: