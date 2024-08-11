(Video) Virgil van Dijk drops seven-word answer to journalist on Liverpool contract situation

Virgil van Dijk had a succinct answer to a journalist who quizzed him on his contract situation at Liverpool today.

The captain is into the final year of his current deal at Anfield, with the weeks ticking away as uncertainty abounds over whether or not he’ll still be at the club next summer.

Speaking to an assembled press pack after featuring in the Reds’ 4-1 win over Sevilla this afternoon, the 33-year-old was asked if anything had changed since the last update that there was no offer on the table for him.

Van Dijk shook his head and cast his eyes towards the ceiling while the question was in progress, staring briefly at the journalist asking the question before replying: “There is no change at the moment.”

We’re not sure if that’s the Dutchman simply speaking the truth, or whether he’s just keeping things coy as contractual matters (hopefully) play out in the background.

We can only hope that, sooner rather than later, our colossal number 4 will give us the answer that we all want – that he’s staying put at Liverpool beyond next June!

You can view Van Dijk’s response below, via @AnfieldEdition on X: