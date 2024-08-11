‘At this stage…’ – Sky reporter’s Zubimendi update suggests Liverpool still have plenty to do

It’s now an open secret that Liverpool want to bring in Martin Zubimendi as a marquee coup in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, but an update on Saturday evening suggests that the Reds still have plenty to do if they’re to get their man.

Ever since it emerged in midweek that LFC are considering a move for the Real Sociedad midfielder, there’s been a plethora of reports with wildly contrasting updates on the 25-year-old.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg shared his latest information last night, indicating that Anfield chiefs have made their interest in the Spain international official but have yet to speak directly with his current club, who are still awaiting a decision from the player.

The journalist posted on X: “Understand that Real Sociedad have been officially informed that Liverpool is very interested in Martín Zubimendi. That’s why there are concrete and ongoing talks between #LFC, the player, and his management, with the permission of Real Sociedad.

“No club to club talks at this stage. The 25 y/o midfielder has not yet informed his club that he wants to leave.”

Plettenberg’s update would suggest that Liverpool still have a lot to do between now and 30 August if they’re to secure Zubimendi’s signature, if it hasn’t yet reached the stage of formal discussions with La Real.

It seems encouraging that the LaLiga club won’t stand in his way if he wants to depart, even though they’re reportedly willing to make him their joint highest-paid player as an incentive to keep him at the Anoeta.

The Spain international’s current dilemma has echoes of Steven Gerrard at a similar age in 2005 – does he take the opportunity for a career move which could enhance his chances of winning major silverware and might never come around again, or does he remain loyal to the club where he made his name?

For Liverpool not to get Zubimendi at this stage would feel like a bitter blow, considering how late it is in the transfer window and that we’ve had no incoming business so far, as well as how advanced the move appeared to be in recent days in comparison to the myriad other rumours which have done the rounds this summer.

If the 25-year-old is keen on joining the Reds, it could still happen before the month is out, but the clock is certainly ticking at an uncomfortably brisk pace from an LFC perspective if they’re to pull it off before the 30 August deadline.

