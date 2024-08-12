Editor’s Column: Has Ryan Gravenberch climbed Liverpool pecking order?

Ryan Gravenberch has been the forgotten man of Liverpool’s summer.

The Dutchman didn’t feature at the Euros for Netherlands and has been cast aside as a genuine option by Liverpool fans when discussing potential midfield starting options for Arne Slot’s new-look team.

But against Sevilla in Sunday’s marquee friendly, Gravenberch started in the first XI alongside Alexis Mac Allister in a double pivot, with Curtis Jones notably used in the latter friendly against Las Palmas where most of the second string featured instead.

Gravenberch was genuinely excellent. The tactical simplicity of the position – get the ball, keep the ball, progress the ball – suited him much more than the rampaging no.8 role he was made to play under Jurgen Klopp.

Last season the game often passed him by. He lost possession in the franticness of Liverpool’s buildup. But the control, composure and patience Slot is now demanding from his midfielders matches Gravenberch’s excellent technical attributes.

Ryan Gravenberch as a number 6. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Sk06EiH4dB — Mo. Adnan (@moadnanxlfc) August 12, 2024

The rangy midfielder has touch, poise and the ability to receive the ball under pressure. It was only a friendly, but Gravenberch was one of Liverpool’s best players in the 4-1 and it looks like he might now start the season against Ipswich this weekend. The word on the grapevine is the spot is now Gravenberch’s to lose.

Gravenberch couldn’t have timed his improvement any better, with Liverpool clearly trying to sign a no.6 to play in Slot’s double-pivot before the transfer window closes. Martin Zubimendi is the preferred target, but with the deal stalling there are no guarantees anyone will arrive before the campaign begins. Gravenberch as option in deep-lying midfield rather than as the advanced midfielder bolsters his opportunity to establish himself as a starter.

The Zubimedi situation is interesting and worrying in equal measure.

Right now, there can be lots of comparisons made to the Moises Caicedo saga last summer.

Liverpool spoke to the player and thought he was ready to sign, and briefed journalists that a deal was being discussed. Then, the rhetoric from the player’s camp changed and he eventually joined Chelsea, much to our own embarrassment.

Plenty of love for Gravenberch as he goes off for Tyler Morton 🙌 Big hug from Arne as well 🫂 Impressed with him today? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/u7FPjr0DQ1 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) August 11, 2024

The club believed Zubimendi had agreed to join, with the finances surrounding the transfer a fee a formality given his £51m release-clause.

But the player is umming and arring. It feels odd to me that he’s speculating whether a move from non-Champions League Real Sociedad to Liverpool – which includes a massive pay-rise – would be beneficial for his career. His current club have pitched him romantically about why he should stay, offering him the captain’s armband and going as far to discuss the beauty of the mountains in the local area. His manager even said if he came to England he wouldn’t be as good as Rodri anyway, which was perhaps the strangest comment made in the past week.

Gravenberch is showing promise, but Zubimendi is the finished article in this spot and having the Spaniard on board would boost Slot’s options massively.

Mac Allister, Zubimendi, Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and maybe Stefan Bajcetic if he doesn’t go on loan as the players for the double pivot, with Dom Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott fighting for the no.10 spot. It’s a very strong midfield.