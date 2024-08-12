Paul Joyce clarifies Liverpool’s Zubimendi deadline as Real Sociedad issue cruel ultimatum

Real Sociedad have pulled out the big guns in their bid to keep Martin Zubimendi at the club.

Amidst a personal ploy that has involved reminding the Spaniard of the natural beauty of the region and the food on offer in San Sebastian, the Spanish outfit has now resorted to more forceful tactics.

Paul Joyce at The Times reports that the Reds’ own alleged deadline set this coming Wednesday is perhaps wide of the mark.

“There have been suggestions that Liverpool have given Zubimendi until Wednesday to make a final decision on his future,” the Times’ Northern football correspondent wrote.

“While it is understood that there has been no ultimatum of that nature issued from the Anfield hierarchy, there is an acceptance from the player’s side as well as at Liverpool that the present situation cannot carry on indefinitely.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Sociedad, meanwhile, have told the 25-year-old that he must trigger his own £51.7m release clause if he wishes to move to Anfield this summer.

READ MORE: Local Real Sociedad journo drops intriguing Zubimendi update as player interviews axed

READ MORE: ‘Total agreement’: 21-y/o Liverpool target agrees move to another club despite talks with the Reds ‘in recent days’

A seemingly cruel tactic from Real Sociedad

We completely understand Sociedad’s desire to keep hold of their extremely talented No.4.

That said, it seems a little cruel to tell a beloved player who has been with the club since the age of 12 to force his own exit, should he desire it.

Liverpool are, from the sound of things, willing to meet the Spaniard’s release clause and there seems to at least be some interest from the player in a move.

Update: Buy-out clause process standard procedure in Spain

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy has clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that the process in question is standard in Spain.

Theoretically, should Zubimendi opt to pursue a change of environment, the amount [£51.7m] would be paid to the player to deposit to La Liga.

Buy-out clauses (typical in Spain and slightly different to a release clause) legally requires a player to 'buy out' his contract at the specified amount. The purchasing club still pays the amount to the player (complex process due to tax implications and logistical challenges),… — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 12, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions