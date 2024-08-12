(Image) Liverpool cup final hero posts cryptic picture amid transfer exit rumours

It was a day where nearly every player attached to Liverpool got a game for the Reds but there was an absence of one man that may prove to be telling.

Bobby Clark was not among the players involved in the two friendly matches and so it seems that links to a move away from Anfield could prove to be right.

On the morning of the games with Sevilla and Las Palmas, the 19-year-old posted a cryptic black and white picture of himself on his X account.

This may suggest that a departure is imminent, something which would be a major surprise after a great season last year where he was pivotal in our Carabao Cup victory.

You can view Clark’s Liverpool update via @Bobbylclark10 on X:

