(Video) Liverpool’s No.6 quandary looks to be solved by Ryan Gravenberch

It was a strange day at Anfield where two separate games were played by Liverpool and one man who stood out was Ryan Gravenberch, in his new position.

It’s safe to say that the Dutchman struggled at times in his maiden campaign as a Red but we could all see the making a really good player, something that looks even more obvious this summer.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool cup final hero posts cryptic picture amid transfer exit rumours

Once again being deployed by Arne Slot in the No.6 position, it seems that we may well watch our No.38 begin the campaign against Ipswich Town in a key position.

Whether we go on to sign another option here, or if Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic get the nod, it’s great to have found an option for a potential problem within our current options.

You can watch Gravenberch’s highlights courtesy of 1947 Production (via @miadnaxlfc on X):

Ryan Gravenberch as a number 6. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Sk06EiH4dB — Mo. Adnan (@moadnanxlfc) August 12, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions