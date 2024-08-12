Liverpool set Zubimendi decision deadline as Arne Slot takes matters into his own hands – reports

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool aren’t prepared to wait much longer for Martin Zubimendi to make a call one way or another on his future.

The Reds have identified the 25-year-old as the player they urgently want to bring in as Arne Slot’s first signing at the club, but Real Sociedad are understandably doing everything in their power to persuade him to stay put.

According to Mikel Recalde for Noticias de Gipuzkoa, LFC have given the 25-year-old until Wednesday to inform them of his decision. Should they fail to convince the midfielder of a move to Anfield by close of business that day, Merseyside chiefs will simply move on to other transfer targets.

Elsewhere, Mundo Deportivo reported today (via Sport Witness) that signing Zubimendi is a priority for Arne Slot this month, with Liverpool’s head coach taking matters into his own hands by personally speaking with the player.

With respect to Zubimendi, he currently find himself with comparatively little time to make a potentially life-changing career decision. Does he remain loyal to the club where he made his name, or does he seize his big opportunity to test himself at one of the Premier League’s top sides?

Despite Liverpool’s reported readiness to pay his release clause in full, it’s understood that he has ‘doubts’ over leaving La Real (Noticias de Gipuzkoa), which’d suggest that the pursuit of greater wages and a genuine shot at winning major club silverware isn’t the be-all-and-end-all for the 25-year-old.

It’s a huge call for the Spain international to make, but nor can LFC hang around much longer for him to decide, with only two-and-a-half weeks remaining to add to Slot’s squad before the transfer window shuts until January.

By reportedly speaking with Zubimendi himself, the Reds’ head coach can seemingly do no more to try and convince the midielder over a move to Anfield. After that, it’s up to the Spaniard to choose one way or the other.

If these reports are accurate, at least we should have clarity on this particular saga soon. Fingers crossed that the Euro 2024 winner will replicate the switch that a certain Xabi Alonso made 20 years ago in swapping San Sebastian for Merseyside.

