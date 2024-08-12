‘Will sign…’ – Romano expects transfer business involving Liverpool to be finalised today

An update from Fabrizio Romano on Sunday night has indicated that there will be the completion of transfer business involving Liverpool today.

However, fans who are eagerly anticipating a first signing under Arne Slot will continue to be left disappointed, as in this instance it refers to the immiment exit of Fabio Carvalho to Brentford for an initial £20m, with a potential £7.5m more if various add-ons are triggered.

Taking to X a few hours after the Reds’ second match at Anfield yesterday evening, the Italian journalist posted: “Fábio Carvalho will sign his long term deal at Brentford on Monday, tomorrow. Main part of medical successfully completed today as planned.”

When asked about Carvalho in his post-match press conference on Sunday, Slot all but confirmed that the 21-year-old will be leaving Liverpool, especially having not been among the 31 players who featured against either Sevilla or Las Palmas.

The ex-Fulham youngster seemed to have given himself a real shot at enjoying game-time at Anfield this term after a very impressive pre-season, but it appears that Brentford’s offer proved too good to turn down, especially with the reported inclusion of a 17.5% sell-on clause.

It’s a shame that, having looked so promising at times during his Reds career, he won’t get the chance to build upon the form he’d shown in the USA over the past couple of weeks, although LFC chiefs may have felt that the time was right to cash in with his stock having been raised recently.

Also, despite his fine displays of late, Carvalho would likely have struggled for regular starts at Liverpool, where Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are set to vie for the left-winger berth in Slot’s preferred XI.

In time, the impending transfer could come to be judged as incredibly shrewd judgement by the Reds, or a gross error in allowing such a talent to leave. We wish the youngster well on his return to west London and, if given the platform to shine, he could be a game-changer for Brentford.

