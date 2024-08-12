(Video) Forget about Zubimendi: Romano says one potential Liverpool deal is ‘still a possibility’

Liverpool fans are reeling from tonight’s bombshell revelation from Spain that Martin Zubimendi has opted to remain with Real Sociedad, but Fabrizio Romano has said that another target from LaLiga is ‘still a possibility’ for the Reds.

The Merseysiders have been linked with a potential move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, and the Italian journalist corroborated reports that LFC could purchase the Georgian and instantly loan him back to the Mestalla.

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel this evening, Romano said: “Liverpool are working on the story of Mamardashvili, keeping a close eye to the situation of Mamardashvili, because they can have the possibility to sign the Georgian goalkeeper and loan him out.

“This would be the idea and the deal is still on the table, so it’s still a possibility for Liverpool. Let’s see what Liverpool decide.”

In light of tonight’s gutting news on Zubimendi, it’d be understandable if Liverpool fans felt a tad cynical about these reports on Mamardashvili.

The Georgian ‘keeper would be a tremendous asset to have at Anfield as Alisson Becker’s eventual successor, although the continued interest in the 23-year-old increasingly suggests that Caoimhin Kelleher will never be viewed by the club as our first-choice stopper.

In a transfer window which has produced only tumbleweed so far, Reds supporters might well be glad to settle for any incoming activity by the end of August, but it’ll take something spectacular to get over the disappointment of being snubbed by a certain Spanish midfielder…

You can view Romano’s update on Mamardashvili below (from 4:35), via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube: