(Image) Second Liverpool midfielder posts cryptic image amid possible Anfield exits

Liverpool are yet to kick-start our incoming transfer activity this summer but it seems that we may begin to watch some familiar faces leaving the club soon.

After watching Bobby Clark upload a black and white picture before our final friendlies of the summer, James McConnell has now done the same.

Alongside an egg timer emoji, it seems that the 19-year-old is close to announcing an update on his future at Anfield.

It would be a shame to see the academy graduate leave on a permanent deal and it’s very strange to see two young players share a similar social media tactic too.

You can view McConnell’s Liverpool update via his Instagram stories:

