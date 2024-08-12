(Video) Arne Slot all but confirms departure of absent Liverpool midfielder

Arne Slot did his best to give as many players a run out as possible in our two games at Anfield but the absence of one man in particular all but secured his Liverpool exit.

Speaking about Fabio Carvalho, the Dutchman said to the press: “From what’s been told to me, there is an agreement in place, but I haven’t spoken with our club.

“I was fully focused today on this game, so I don’t know exactly what the status of him is, but that was, of course, the reason why he wasn’t selected today.”

It’s another insight into how focused our new head coach is on being the coach of the Reds, nothing seems to distract him from that one goal.

It seems to all but confirm the departure of a young midfielder who has impressed during the summer but seemed likely to not get much game time with the first team.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Carvalho (from 2:52) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

