(Video) Slot delivers timely transfer update immediately after final friendlies at Anfield

Liverpool are the only Premier League side yet to sign a new player in this window and Arne Slot is now seemingly out of time to enter his first game of the season with a fresh face in his squad.

Talking about the likelihood of transfers happening before the window closes, the Dutchman said to the press after our final summer friendlies: “I think as a club like we are, we are always looking if we can strengthen the squad.

“But it’s not so easy to strengthen the squad if you see both games today.

“I’ve said many times before that I’ve inherited a really strong team and if we can and if we think it’s possible, we will strengthen the squad. But only if we think we can and if it’s possible.”

It’s a new situation for us as supporters where the head coach has little say on who comes into his squad and when, making his ease around using what he has available even easier to understand.

The 45-year-old is fully focused on getting the best out of the hugely talented dressing room he has at his disposal and that should only mean good things for the future.

You can watch Slot’s comments (from 2:14) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

