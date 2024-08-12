Local Real Sociedad journo drops intriguing Zubimendi update as player interviews axed

Real Sociedad and Martin Zubimendi appear to be accelerating towards a final decision amid Liverpool’s transfer interest.

Mikel Recalde of Noticias de Gipuzkoa, the local paper in San Sebastian, reports that the La Liga outfit is keen to reach a final decision following a deadline imposed by the Reds.

To that end, Imanol Alguacil’s outfit has cancelled all player interviews until the Spaniard and compatriot Mikel Merino’s situations are resolved.

Importantly for the Merseysiders, it appears they will get closure first ahead of Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Who will play at No.6 against Ipswich Town?

Judging by all the action yesterday, it seems we could very well be treated to a double pivot of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield.

The latter, we would assume, will likely be the deepest option in the middle of the park following some impressive displays in pre-season.

There’s every chance, of course, that the Zubimendi situation will be resolved shortly – hopefully with the player making the move to Anfield rather than staying put and accepting a new deal at Sociedad.

Either way, we doubt the former Xabi Alonso protege will be thrust into the mix on the first day of the season.

Expect the holding midfielder to be eased into the first-XI over the coming weeks if Liverpool complete a move.

