(Video) Sociedad continue to taunt Liverpool fans with Zubimendi content as saga continues

Martin Zubimendi’s possible move to Liverpool has been rumbling on for what feels like an age already and it doesn’t seem to be showing signs of going away soon.

As we reportedly wait for both club and player to agree to a move away from San Sebastian, the La Liga outfit continue to share footage of the Euros winner in training.

The longer this continues, the more likely it feels that we won’t secure the services of the 25-year-old and the more deliberate uploading this content feels.

Time will tell if that proves to be true but all we can do now is sit back and wait for the next update.

You can view Zubimendi in training via @RealSociedad on X:

🔙 Todos en 𝒁𝒖𝒃𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒂 pic.twitter.com/bgluosagyW — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) August 12, 2024

