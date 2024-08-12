‘I think we should…’ – Virgil van Dijk sounds a bullish note in Liverpool transfers claim

Virgil van Dijk has expressed his faith in the Liverpool hierarchy to complete some incoming transfer business before the market shuts at the end of this month.

The Reds have yet to make a single signing so far this summer and now have only 18 days to enhance Arne Slot’s squad for what’ll be a hectic campaign battling on four fronts, including an expanded Champions League.

The captain spoke to reporters after the 4-1 win over Sevilla at Anfield on Sunday, and he’s trusting in Richard Hughes and his recruitment team to bring in some new recruits befor the 30 August deadline.

Van Dijk said (via Liverpool Echo): “I am positive, I am confident. Obviously I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go but I think they are working behind the scenes.

“I am fully convinced and trust the club that they will do the right thing for us and get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition that we are in.

“That is the main thing I am focusing on, having the trust, and we will see what happens. I think they are working very hard behind the scenes, so we will see how that pans out.”

Although Slot was able to field two strong teams for Sunday’s double header against Sevilla and Las Palmas, many Liverpool fans have understandable concerns over a lack of transfer activity this late in the summer.

The Reds ultimately paid the price for a top-heavy injury list last season as their pursuit of multiple trophies faltered in April, when it was clear that the squad was running on fumes, and it’s unthinkable that the 2024/25 campaign will pass without several players being ruled out at various intervals.

Martin Zubimendi remains the transfer target on whom LFC appear to have made the most progress up to now, although we suspect that Hughes won’t have all his eggs in the basket of the Real Sociedad midfielder.

There could yet be a late twist in the window whereby a player who’s dodged any speculation of a move to Liverpool so far this summer suddenly becomes attainable and is quickly snapped up, much like Wataru Endo this time last year.

Let’s hope that Van Dijk’s faith in the recruitment team to complete the necessary business this month will be vindicated by the end of August.

