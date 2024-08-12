(Video) ‘What I’ve seen’: Stephen Warnock spots something really exciting about Slot & his Liverpool squad

Stephen Warnock has backed Liverpool to be a success under Arne Slot in the Dutchman’s opening campaign in charge of the Reds.

The 42-year-old highlighted the clear enjoyment the current squad appears to be getting out of the head coach’s training methods and playing style.

The former Feyenoord boss agreed a summer switch to Anfield following Jurgen Klopp’s decision to step down from the role after the 2023/24 season.

The Sky Sports pundit pointed to a tweaking of the German tactician’s style at L4, which will likely see a style closer to that at Manchester City and Arsenal featuring on the red half of Merseyside.

There have been encouraging signs aplenty in pre-season. Now let’s see how it all unfolds from August 17 onwards!

