(Video) ‘What I’ve seen’: Stephen Warnock spots something really exciting about Slot & his Liverpool squad

Stephen Warnock has backed Liverpool to be a success under Arne Slot in the Dutchman’s opening campaign in charge of the Reds.
The 42-year-old highlighted the clear enjoyment the current squad appears to be getting out of the head coach’s training methods and playing style.
The former Feyenoord boss agreed a summer switch to Anfield following Jurgen Klopp’s decision to step down from the role after the 2023/24 season.
The Sky Sports pundit pointed to a tweaking of the German tactician’s style at L4, which will likely see a style closer to that at Manchester City and Arsenal featuring on the red half of Merseyside.
There have been encouraging signs aplenty in pre-season. Now let’s see how it all unfolds from August 17 onwards!
"I think they're going to do really well"
