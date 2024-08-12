Why Zubimendi rejected Liverpool after breaking his word with Richard Hughes

Liverpool’s hopes of landing Martin Zubimendi this summer have been dealt a fatal blow.

The Spaniard international has now gone back on his words to the Reds and sporting director Richard Hughes after reportedly indicating his desire for a move to Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Spaniard’s ‘unconditional love’ for Real Sociedad was a decisive factor. The footballer is now set remain with a potential new deal set to be signed.

🚨⛔️ Martín Zubimendi rejects Liverpool after he did the same with Bayern and Arsenal opportunities in the recent years. Unconditional love for Real Sociedad, as he’s staying; open to signing new deal. Contract proposal from Sociedad way lower than Liverpool’s contract bid. pic.twitter.com/ohL6juOs5l — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2024

Martin Zubimendi is staying at Real Sociedad. Disappointment for #LFC after being told unequivocally that the player wanted to leave this summer. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 12, 2024

The key question now for the Merseysiders is where will the ongoing search for a No.6 take them next?

Bad timing for Arne Slot ahead of the 2024/25 season

We have to respect the player’s loyalty in an era of football where such a trait is becoming increasingly rare.

That said, we can’t ignore the obvious fact that this is far from ideal for Arne Slot after having likely been given assurances a top-class holding midfielder would be joining the side this summer.

There’s every chance our shortlist yields another talent capable of settling the fresh panic that has set in on social media. However, this is understandably concerning five days ahead of the start of the new season.

A brutal blow for Liverpool and our recruitment team. Though hopefully not a fatal one as far as our hopes of securing an exciting No.6 this summer are concerned.

More updates on our search for a holding midfielder as and when they come!

