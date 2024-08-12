After Zubimendi: Paul Joyce opens up on Liverpool’s transfer plans as £30m man monitored

It’s been quite a disappointing start to the week after the high of Liverpool’s stellar final pre-season performances.

The pursuit of Martin Zubimendi is officially over and it seems more than likely now, as things currently stand, that the Reds won’t be pursuing an alternative No.6 in the current window.

Instead, it seems the Merseysiders will take stock of their current midfield options ahead of an opening meeting with newly-promoted outfit Ipswich Town at the weekend.

“It is unlikely at this stage that Liverpool will switch their attention to an alternative midfield target, with Zubimendi having been targeted because he suited a specific profile of No6 for Slot’s squad,” Paul Joyce wrote for The Times.

“Having been told that he would be prepared to leave in this window, Liverpool made an opportunistic attempt to sign Zubimendi.

“The view of the club is that they have Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones as potential partners for Alexis Mac Allister, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold can also play there. Wataru Endo is a more destructive No6 and looks unsuited to the demands of the new coach having not been favoured by Slot during pre-season. There is also 17-year-old Trey Nyoni, who is highly-rated.”

Meanwhile, the report in question goes on to state that Liverpool are monitoring Georgian international Giorgi Mamardashvili (valued ‘in excess’ of £30m).

What should Liverpool do now?

We’ve made it very clear to the world that Martin Zubimendi was our top choice to fill the No.6 void in Arne Slot’s outfit.

As such, it’s a somewhat precarious position we now find ourselves in as far as recruitment is concerned.

First off, is there a genuinely viable Plan B we could now pursue as an alternative to the Spanish international?

Assuming there is a suitable option, are Liverpool in the best position to negotiate a transfer with a player who will be under no illusions that they are a backup option? Then there’s the potential complication around a transfer fee, with the club in question sure to play hardball in light of our suddenly more desperate situation days before the start of the new season.

A difficult situation all around that we can imagine Richard Hughes and Co. will be keen to avoid becoming embroiled in.

