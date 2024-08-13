(Video) Romano says ‘very smart’ Liverpool youngster almost left Anfield as part of Zubimendi deal

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Stefan Bajcetic nearly headed to Real Sociedad on loan as part of Martin Zubimendi’s proposed move in the other direction.

The latter has instead decided to remain with the La Liga outfit for the upcoming campaign however, despite originally telling Arne Slot’s side that he was willing to join.

The Spain international would’ve strengthened the Reds’ midfield options significantly had he agreed to move to Merseyside but Liverpool will now have to turn their attention elsewhere.

Transfer specialist Romano told his YouTube channel (via @anfieldsocial on X) that the Anfield-based outfit were not willing to let Bajcetic to leave on a temporary basis – instead preferring to pay the desired fee for Sociedad’s No.4.

Liverpool and Real Sociedad also discussed including Stefan Bajcetic on loan, but Liverpool preferred to pay the fee. (@FabrizioRomano YT) pic.twitter.com/LJfsoJUkZP — anfield social (@anfieldsociaI) August 13, 2024

READ MORE: Mark Lawrenson brands Liverpool player as ‘miserable’; says he could be sold this summer

Bajcetic is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment.

The former Celta Vigo youngster made an impressive impact on the side when given his debut by Jurgen Klopp in August of 2022 during a 9-0 rout of Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old would go on to make a further 18 appearances that season (across all competitions) but was restricted to just three outings last term after struggling with a persistent calf injury.

Although we’re disappointed to not have completed a deal for Zubimendi, we’re excited about what the future holds for our No.43 – a player who Jurgen Klopp labelled previously as ‘very smart’ (via This Is Anfield).

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions