How Liverpool went from interest in Zubimendi to missing out on ‘incredible’ player

Liverpool’s three-year search for a top-quality No.6 looks set to continue following Martin Zubimendi’s transfer snub.

The Athletic’s James Pearce, in the outlet’s latest Transfer DealSheet, shared a timeline of events that led to the Spaniard’s disappointing decision to stay put in San Sebastian:

Liverpool were prepared to trigger the £51.7m star’s buyout clause

Senior Anfield figures believe Zubimendi was open to the move

Real Sociedad launch a charm offensive – including a new contract offer – to try and get the midfielder to stay

The 25-year-old requests time to consider the move

On Monday: Zubimendi decides to stay at his boyhood club for the coming season

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

How will the Reds now respond to missing out on the ‘incredible’ (in the words of U23 scout Antonio Mango on X) footballer? Sources close to the club have indicated that Arne Slot’s men may very well look to solve the problem with their already available resources.

There are suspicions that Ryan Gravenberch would be a suitable option to plug the No.6 hole. However, this seems a less safe bet in contrast to our interest in the Real Sociedad No.4.

READ MORE: After Zubimendi: Paul Joyce opens up on Liverpool’s transfer plans as £30m man monitored

READ MORE: Why Zubimendi rejected Liverpool after breaking his word with Richard Hughes

What next for Liverpool?

The likelihood, as things currently stand, is that we sit with our current options.

Our Dutch midfielder would be the most likely option to fill that space, though you could forgive fans and Arne Slot for having a few concerns.

Though Gravenberch is something of a progressive monster (83rd and 94th percentiles for progressive passes and carries), he’s notably less reliable when it comes to keeping the ball. That’s particularly well-highlighted by the disparity between his and Zubimendi’s dispossession (not including times the ball was lost during a take-on) stats per 90 (1.04 vs 0.54), as gathered by FBref.

It’s worth pointing out, of course, that the former Ajax man was tasked with playing a more advanced role under Jurgen Klopp last term. So therein lies some hope that these figures can be scaled back in our new head coach’s system.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions