Opinion: Defender’s rumoured Liverpool exit would make complete sense for all parties involved

An interesting month lies ahead before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion, and we could yet see another departure heading for the Anfield exit door if recent rumours are to be believed.

Joe Gomez is the player who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks, with it previously being revealed that the defender could have been heading to Newcastle United as part of a swap deal with Anthony Gordon (according to The Athletic). However, due to Newcastle United’s concerns over PSR, the deal doesn’t look as though it’s going to progress much further than the rumoured interest. Newcastle have since turned their attention to signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, so it seems as though any move for Gomez isn’t close at all.

However, it’s since been reported that Gomez is now unhappy at Liverpool, and is considering his future with the club, whilst the Reds are seemingly open to moving him on if the right offer is to come in for his services. Gomez has been with Liverpool since 2015, after making the move from Charlton to Anfield. He’s gone on to make 224 appearances in total for the club and played his part in the eight trophies won in his time with the club to date, which includes the Premier League title they won in the 2019/20 season.

Gomez has been a versatile option for Liverpool over the years, as he’s operated primarily at centre-back, but also at fullback in recent seasons. He’s slowly been pushed down the pecking order in the first-team plans, and is unlikely to start on a regular basis for Liverpool this season, as they go in search of another Premier League title. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah, and Ibrahima Konate are ahead of him in the pecking order at this moment in time. It remains to be seen as to whether Arne Slot’s arrival will see Gomez given a run in the Reds’ starting XI, but that seems unlikely.

With Gomez rumoured to be unhappy at the club right now, it would make sense for the club to cash in on him this summer, especially whilst he’s still got three years remaining on his current deal at Anfield. You’d like to imagine that he won’t be short of any offers either, as he’s a player that has serious experience in the Premier League and European competitions. He’s also a homegrown player which would help towards the quota needed for each squad in the Premier League.

Liverpool already have Jarell Quansah in their first-team ranks, and with age being on his side compared to Gomez, you couldn’t blame Arne Slot if he favoured keeping the youngster in and around the senior squad. Whilst Gomez’s price is still relatively high as well, it’s a move that the Reds should be looking to resolve at the earliest of opportunities. They could certainly find a suitable and versatile replacement for the 27-year-old with a month left of the summer transfer window as well, although some fans would be fair in saying that a replacement isn’t needed, and that the funds raised from any potential sale could be reinvested in other areas of Arne Slot’s squad.

