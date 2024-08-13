‘Open to the idea’ – Journo claims Liverpool are willing to sanction exit of ‘really special’ player

David Lynch has claimed that Liverpool are willing to sanction the exit of one of their key players this summer.

Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as Reds boss in the summer but is yet to make any signings during the current window with the Merseysiders set to open their 2024/25 Premier League campaign away to Ipswich on Saturday.

Fabio Carvalho was the most recent player to leave the club on a permanent basis after he completed a move to Brentford on Monday and journalist Lynch, speaking to @AnfieldAgenda, has now suggested that Luis Diaz could be on his way out of Anfield.

🗣️ “Liverpool are very much open to the idea of selling Luis Diaz” [@davidlynchlfc via @AnfieldAgenda YouTube] pic.twitter.com/SiKwN9d5Tp — Anfield Agenda (@AnfieldAgenda) August 13, 2024

Diaz netted twice on Saturday as Liverpool ran out 4-1 winners over La Liga outfit Seville in a friendly at Anfield.

The Colombian is a real favourite amongst supporters at Anfield with his exciting style of play on the left flank and although he struggled for consistency last term it would certainly be a surprise to see him move away from the club.

If we’d have signed a number of attackers this summer then it could’ve potentially made sense but not when our strength in depth is nowhere near the levels of some of our league rivals.

Surprisingly our No.7, who was labelled a ‘really special’ player by Jurgen Klopp (via One Football), has been linked with a shock move to Manchester in recent days but Fabrizio Romano has claimed that sources close to the Sky Blues refuse that they have any interest in the Colombia international.

We’d like to see him remain a Liverpool player for the upcoming campaign but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

