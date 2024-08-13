Liverpool set to make major Ben Doak decision as transfer window nears crucial stage – Pearce

It’s been a crazy few days in Liverpool’s pursuit of transfer business and it seems that whilst the incoming business stutters, the outgoings are starting to ramp up already.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce reported: ‘Scottish winger Ben Doak, who has been the subject of interest from Leicester City and Southampton, is also expected to depart. It remains to be seen whether that’s on loan or a permanent deal.’

When we watched Arne Slot’s two teams play in one day, the squad depth was certainly on show but the major gap in quality was between Mo Salah and Ben Doak.

That isn’t a criticism of the young Scot but when compared to a club legend, having an academy prospect as our only other right wing option is a worry.

That again doesn’t mean that the former Celtic teen should be sold but it feels like we need more depth in this position for the new campaign, something which would ultimately block the progression of the youngster.

This would be the same for Kaide Gordon too and it seems we have a decision to make on whether either can realistically be a replacement for our Egyptian King in the long-term.

It may well be that neither can have a real career at Anfield but to write off a young man who was selected by Scotland for their Euros squad this summer, seems very premature.

Hopefully it is then only a loan that is offered to the 18-year-old and the prospect of success in a red shirt looms, if this temporary departure is capitalised upon.

