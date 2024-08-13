After Zubimendi: Liverpool just scheduled meeting to discuss signing ‘exceptional’ 23-y/o

Liverpool’s recruitment team remain hard at work behind the scenes despite Martin Zubimendi’s summer snub.

Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Merseysiders have booked another meeting with Valencia to discuss a move for their shotstopper, Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgian international (described as ‘exceptional’ by The Athletic’s Carl Anka) is allegedly keen on a move to the Reds that would see him immediately loaned back out.

🔴⤵️ One more meeting has already been scheduled for Liverpool to discuss Giorgi Mamardashvili deal with Valencia. Up to the Reds as he’d be loaned out and Georgian GK is keen on this solution. https://t.co/BbitK8loUz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2024

Zubimendi reportedly went back on his word to Arne Slot’s men after Real Sociedad’s charm offensive succeeded in getting the Spaniard to stay put in San Sebastian.

Elsewhere: Liverpool unlikely to pursue Bruno Guimaraes as an alternative to Zubimendi

Sources close to the club, as reported by James Pearce at The Athletic, have confirmed that we have no interest in pursuing Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

It seems, instead, that we’ll look to focus on our available resources in the form of Ryan Gravenberch and Co. in plugging the No.6 gap for the time being.

There are other positions that likewise require some tending to this summer.

A centre-back is still a necessity following Joel Matip’s exit on a free agency, there remains a stark lack of alternatives (beyond Ben Doak) for Mo Salah and there’s an argument to be made for reinforcing at left-back.

