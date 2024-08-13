Liverpool make surprise Bajectic decision amid Zubimendi’s transfer u-turn – Pearce

Martin Zubimendi has scuppered Liverpool’s plans to reinforce our No.6 position and that has led to a re-think over who could play in this role for the upcoming campaign.

Reporting for The Atheltic, James Pearce stated: ‘Liverpool are prepared to sanction a loan move for Stefan Bajcetic, who needs to play regularly after missing most of last season due to injury.’

This may well be seen as a surprise as there only remains Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic as our natural defensive midfield options within the squad at present.

There are several academy prospects who play in the position naturally, as well many midfielders (and Trent Alexander-Arnold) who could also shine here for us too.

It’s hard to mention the young Spaniard without addressing his injury concerns though and that is likely the most pressing reason as to why we would allow him to depart Anfield.

Not because of a need to sell but because it’s important to hand the 19-year-old the opportunity to play every week and prove his fitness and talents on the pitch.

Selling the former Cela Vigo teen would be very short sighted and let’s just hope that a possible loan move could mean we see an even better version of the midfielder on his return.

If that is the case then we may well be able to get by this season without the academy graduate, whilst paving the way for a first-team role for him in the future.

