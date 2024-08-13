(Video) ‘Outstanding’ Liverpool target’s agent just took flight for talks over his future

Giorgi Mamardashvili’s potential Liverpool transfer looks to have some serious legs judging by the latest footage to emerge on X.

Journalist Salva Gomis shared a clip of the Georgian international goalkeeper’s agent, Levan Seturidze, landing in Valencia to negotiate the move in question.

The Merseysiders are allegedly still yet to meet the La Liga outfit’s valuation for the 23-year-old Ange Postecoglou described as ‘outstanding’ during ITV’s coverage of Georgia vs Portugal at the Euros.

Assuming that we can meet the club’s demands, however, we can reasonably expect the shotstopper to be either loaned back to his current club or elsewhere given Alisson Becker’s indisputable status as our No.1.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of SalvaGomis97: