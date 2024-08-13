Mark Lawrenson brands Liverpool player as ‘miserable’; says he could be sold this summer

Mark Lawrenson has suggested that Liverpool would be willing to part ways with Mo Salah this summer if the right offer is received.

The Egypt international, who has now entered the final 12 months of his current Anfield deal, is the club’s highest earner at the moment on a whopping £350,000 per week.

The 32-year-old has been the subject of interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League in the last year or so (Sky Sports) and ex-Red Lawrenson believes Arne Slot’s side would consider letting the forward leave if another big money offer was on the table.

“The Saudi Arabian clubs want younger players and that might be the reason they haven’t gone back for Mo Salah,” Lawrenson told Paddy Power (via GOAL). “He likes it at Liverpool, and he’s been excellent so they will want to keep him but if someone did knock on the door and offered £100 million, I think they’d take it, but it would depend on how long is left in the transfer window. He guarantees you goals. He can be a miserable so and so at times, but he guarantees goals.”

The Telegraph confirmed earlier this summer that clubs from the Middle East are willing to wait until next year to snap up our No.11 on a free transfer but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Salah has been simply world-class ever since joining the Reds in 2017 – helping the club to every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside.

His dedication both on and off the pitch sets him apart from many other players and he’s a great figure to have around the younger members of the squad.

The former AS Roma man registered 25 goals and 14 assists (across all competitions) for us last season and we’d love to see him record similar numbers this time around.

He’s not getting any younger but he’s still looking sharp and can once again be the main man for Liverpool this season.

