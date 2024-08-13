(Video) Milner reveals Klopp’s inspiration for his 2024/25 campaign at Brighton

James Milner is now 38-years-old and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, with the veteran speaking about how his Brighton team will play next season.

Speaking about new boss Fabian Hurzeler, the Anfield fan favourite said: “There’s a bit of Jurgen Klopp in there in terms of how we want to defend.”

It’s great to see that even after leaving the Reds, our former vice captain is still thinking about his former manager.

As we too enter a new era without Jurgen Klopp, it’s safe to say he’ll never be far from the hearts and minds of our supporters.

You can watch Milner’s Klopp comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

"There's a bit of Jurgen Klopp in there in terms of how we want to defend" 👊 James Milner says that there's 'flashbacks' of Klopp's style in the way Fabian Hürzeler wants Brighton to play 🔙 pic.twitter.com/Q9uPI0Utev — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2024

