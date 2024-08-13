Paul Joyce names the seven players primed to fill Zubimendi void for Liverpool

It’s all a bit deja vu for Liverpool as our main target for the No.6 position has messed us around and this time we’ve missed out on Martin Zubimendi, leaving Arne Slot scratching his head on what to do next.

Writing about how the Reds can move forward, Paul Joyce reported for The Times: ‘The view of the club is that they have Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones as potential partners for Alexis Mac Allister, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold can also fulfil the role.

‘Wataru Endo is a more destructive No6 and looks unsuited to the demands of the new coach, having been out of favour with Slot during pre-season. There is also 17-year-old Trey Nyoni, who is highly rated.’

Naming six players who can fill the void currently available in the defensive midfield position shows that we do have options available, despite missing out on the Real Sociedad man.

We are famed for not taking second best and that means we are likely to see our new head coach using his current options, rather than search far and wide for an alternative to the Euros winner.

This method has its pros and cons, a topic that will no doubt send many X users into a meltdown over the prospect of not adding depth to this position.

However, given the volume of options available it does show that we’re far from in desperate need of reinforcements – especially when we consider it’s only Thiago Alcantara who has left the club from this position.

If we were good enough to get deep into four competitions in the last campaign with this squad, there’s no reason that can’t be the case again.

Before everyone gets too upset, we can always remember what type of season Moises Caicedo had after similarly rejecting the lure of Anfield too.

