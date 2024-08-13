Paul Joyce names the seven players primed to fill Zubimendi void for Liverpool

It’s all a bit deja vu for Liverpool as our main target for the No.6 position has messed us around and this time we’ve missed out on Martin Zubimendi, leaving Arne Slot scratching his head on what to do next.
Writing about how the Reds can move forward, Paul Joyce reported for The Times: ‘The view of the club is that they have Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones as potential partners for Alexis Mac Allister, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold can also fulfil the role.
‘Wataru Endo is a more destructive No6 and looks unsuited to the demands of the new coach, having been out of favour with Slot during pre-season. There is also 17-year-old Trey Nyoni, who is highly rated.’
Naming six players who can fill the void currently available in the defensive midfield position shows that we do have options available, despite missing out on the Real Sociedad man.
We are famed for not taking second best and that means we are likely to see our new head coach using his current options, rather than search far and wide for an alternative to the Euros winner.
This method has its pros and cons, a topic that will no doubt send many X users into a meltdown over the prospect of not adding depth to this position.
However, given the volume of options available it does show that we’re far from in desperate need of reinforcements – especially when we consider it’s only Thiago Alcantara who has left the club from this position.
If we were good enough to get deep into four competitions in the last campaign with this squad, there’s no reason that can’t be the case again.
Before everyone gets too upset, we can always remember what type of season Moises Caicedo had after similarly rejecting the lure of Anfield too.
it’s interesting to hear that the club waited for Slot to assess his squad before finding any problem areas. when they did and went after a player, because they thought the players in the squad were not good enough, the player they wanted turned us down. now, all of a sudden the players in the squad are good enough to play in the “problem area.” We have to be honest and call it for what it is, abject incompetence, to only have one player in mind and no back up is ridiculous. then to think that we are a few months away from our captain, vice captain and leading goalscorer signing pre-contracts for other teams and leaving for nothing, means that Hughes is incapable of being at a top club. he should resign and if he doesn’t then sack him. he has made us a laughing stock but more important, he has weakened the squad and the thought of losing 3 world class players for nothing is far worse
I would agree wholeheartedly with the Arthur and surely the manager,who on Sunday showed very little appreciation of our great supporters be partly to blame. The handling of the whole situation is a shambles.
Our club are being run pathetically right from the owners fsg years ago I wanted us to be sold after the hicks Gillet cowboy rodeo show but not to a company of cash hungry investors in other franchises rather than solidify LFC one of their main assets might I Add I actually said our fans worldwide would of been a better alternative people who live and bleed blood red and want us to compete at the top level and would invest wisely we are now worth billions why because we got extra seats and new kit sponsors and not a team capable of completing a season with silverware most years you can paint a turd gold but it’s still going to be a turd #FSG Time to go before we force you to run sell before you break us like the other cowboys we can’t buy big players yet again am a doubter once more thanks Jürgen klopp for achieving despite working for penny pinching frauds if I was you I would of walked too
From what I saw in preseason, Slot is basing the team on a packed midfield. This will result in many low score draws, especially againt mid to low table teams. Total goals scored will be much lower than in past years. Slot will then blame the lack of players bought, and will be sacked at end of season. Been there, done that with Benitez.