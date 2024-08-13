James Pearce delivers another hammer blow for Liverpool after Zubimendi decision

It’s been a tough 24 hours for Liverpool as we have watched our main transfer target perform a u-turn and now James Pearce has delivered another hammer blow.

Reporting for The Athletic, the journalist stated: ‘Liverpool insist there is no Plan B and they are currently unlikely to pursue an alternative to Zubimendi, who was identified as a target because he fitted their profile for the No 6 role and they believed he was available.’

This lack of a transfer alternative means we are unlikely to see another midfielder added to the ranks this summer and so Arne Slot is set to cope with what he has currently available.

There will no doubt be many supporters who are unhappy to hear that our plans for the first summer under a new head coach were Martin Zubimendi or bust.

It’s no doubt been a blow for Richard Hughes too, as he has come up short in what was his first major incoming transfer negotiation as our sporting director.

There have been many occasions in the past where the Reds have opted to wait for a main target and not settle for second best, something that is admirable but perhaps also short sighted.

After Paul Joyce named the seven players who could fill the No.6 role in our starting line-up though, it’s safe to say that we’re far from desperately scrambling around for options.

We’ll see if this remains the case in January or next summer, as a new era begins at Anfield without a marquee signing who could have made a big impact on the squad.

