James Pearce names PL midfielder ‘touted as a possible alternative to Zubimendi’

As Martin Zubimendi’s name joins the long list of ‘what could have been’ transfers for Liverpool, there’s now set to be a host of new targets thrown around as we plan what to do next.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce reported: ‘Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes has been touted as a possible alternative to Zubimendi — but senior Liverpool sources, kept anonymous to protect relationships, are adamant they have no interest in the Brazilian.’

It’s a name that we have heard linked with the Reds on several occasions but it just always felt like a move that would be out of our price range and for a player Newcastle wouldn’t want to sell.

Hearing that is was a bit more tangible than paper talk is surprising though and shows there is genuine interest and respect from the Reds for the Brazilian.

Having watched Bruno Guimaraes first hand, we all know what he can offer a side but given the volume of options we have available in his position, it doesn’t feel like a signing we need to be making.

Perhaps if the Geordies find themselves in similar financial issues again at the start of the next window, we may be able to pounce.

Having a well run club with no such issues regarding PSR, we may well keep being presented with opportunities that could bolster our squad significantly.

It hasn’t happened with Anthony Gordon or his teammate this summer but could well come to fruition in the coming years.

