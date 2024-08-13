James Pearce reacts to reports Liverpool are monitoring £30m-plus Giorgi Mamardashvili

Liverpool fans will understandably not have been entirely enthused about the club’s reported interest in Giorgi Mamardashvili after having missed out on No.1 defensive midfielder target Martin Zubimendi.

Writing after the Spaniard opted to stay put at Real Sociedad, The Times’ Paul Joyce noted that the Merseysiders were indeed monitoring the Georgian (valued at £30m-plus).

James Pearce has confirmed as much, though claimed that the Reds ‘are not looking to recruit’ a shotstopper this summer.

“Liverpool have been monitoring Valencia’s Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili but as things stand they are not looking to recruit a goalkeeper in this window,” the Athletic reporter wrote in the latest Transfer DealSheet.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

This position, of course, could quickly change should a potential suitor match our valuation for Caoimhin Kelleher. Though any interest in the Republic of Ireland international evolving in the current window remains to be seen.

READ MORE: How Liverpool went from interest in Zubimendi to missing out on ‘incredible’ player

READ MORE: After Zubimendi: Paul Joyce opens up on Liverpool’s transfer plans as £30m man monitored

What would be Liverpool’s plan with Mamardashvili?

It goes without saying that the 23-year-old wouldn’t be getting anywhere near the first-XI any time soon.

Alisson Becker (31) remains our first-choice option and we doubt that’s going to change in this season or even for the foreseeable future.

Fabrizio Romano noted that we could look to still snap up the young goalkeeper for the future and loan him out in the meantime – at the very least until our Brazilian international departs Anfield.

Whether the Euros 2024 star would be open to that possibility, of course, remains to be seen.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions